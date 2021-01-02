No. 6 Stanford uses fast start to roll past Washington 74-48

Hannah Jump matched her season-high with 15 points off the bench and No. 6 Stanford used a fast start beat shorthanded Washington 74-48 for its fourth straight win.

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannah Jump matched her season-high with 15 points off the bench and No. 6 Stanford used a fast start beat shorthanded Washington 74-48 for its fourth straight win.

The Cardinal led by 19 after scoring a season-high 28 points in the first quarter and were never threatened in completing a three-game sweep of the Washington schools this week.

The Cardinal defeated Washington State twice before knocking off the Huskies to complete the extended road trip.

Lexie Hull and Kiana Williams both added 12 points for the Cardinal.