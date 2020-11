Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor won again without coach Scott Drew, beating Washington 86-52 on Sunday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor won again without coach Scott Drew, beating Washington 86-52 on Sunday.

Assistant coach Jerome Tang is directing the Bears with Drew in a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.

Adam Flagler added 17 points, MaCio Teague had 15 points, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Mark Vital had eight points and 15 rebounds.