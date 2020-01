Ja'Tavia Tapley scored 15 points, 10 players scored and No. 18 Arizona State defeated Washington 67-50.

Jamie Ruden added 10 points for the Sun Devils, who won a fourth-straight game. Reili Richardson added nine points and Robbi Rayn eight with four assists.

Amber Melgoza led Washington with 13 points and four assists while Mai-Loni Henson scored 12 with eight rebounds and Haley Van Dyke scored 10 points,