No. 15 Washington looks to keep rolling hosting Colorado

No. 15 Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12, No. 17 CFP) vs. Colorado (1-9, 1-6), Saturday, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Washington by 31.

Series record: Washington leads 11-7-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Washington can carry its chance at a spot in the Pac-12 championship game to the final week of the regular season by beating hapless Colorado. The Huskies stunning upset at Oregon threw the race for the Pac-12 title game into chaos, leaving open the possibility of five teams all tying at 7-2 in conference play. The Buffaloes could have their own chaos-inducing moment by knocking off the Huskies. Colorado has lost four straight and given up at least 40 points in each of those losses.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington vs. complacency. A massive one over one rival and another rival sitting on the horizon a week from now and a lot at stake. That's the situation facing the Huskies coming off the win over Oregon and with the Apple Cup at Washington State a week away. The Huskies are clearly a more talented team and even a letdown performance might be enough to get past the Buffaloes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: RB Alex Fontenot. The senior rushed for a season-high 108 yards and a touchdown last week against USC, a brief bright spot in an otherwise miserable season for the Buffaloes. It was the fourth 100-yard game of Fontenot's career, but his first since Nov. 23, 2019 when he rushed for 105 yards in a win over Washington.

Washington: RBs Wayne Taulapapa and Cam Davis. The Huskies running game has been hit and miss this season, but Colorado is next-to-last nationally giving up 227.8 yards per game rushing. Seems like a big opportunity for Washington's run game to get going.

FACTS & FIGURES