NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving

The NCAA men's and women's basketball seasons will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

The NCAA men's and women's basketball seasons will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Division I Council voted to push the start date back from the originally scheduled Nov. 10 as one of several precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

The later start date coincides with the decision most schools made to send students home from Thanksgiving until January out of concern about a potential late-fall and early-winter flareup of COVID-19.

D-1 Council: Start date of college basketball season: Nov. 25; Start of practice: Oct. 14; Max number of games: 27 (reduced by 4); Minimum number of games: 13; No scrimmages/exhibitions. Recommendation for minimum 4 non-conference. Video breakdown coming w/NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) September 16, 2020

Closed campuses could serve as a quasi bubble for players and provide a window for nonconference games.

The maximum number of regular-season games has been reduced from 31 to 27.