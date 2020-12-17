x
Montana pulls away late, stuns Washington 66-58

Josh Vazquez scored seven of his 12 points in the final 3½ minutes, and Montana stunned Washington 66-58.
Credit: Scott Eklund/UW Athletics
SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Owens scored 13 points despite struggling with his shot, Josh Vazquez scored seven of his 12 points in the final 3½ minutes, and Montana stunned Washington 66-58.

Montana beat the Huskies for the first time since Nov. 28, 1994, closing the game on a 15-5 run. 

It was Montana's first win over a Power Five conference team since beating Pittsburgh in November 2017 and its first win over a Pac-12 opponent since beating Oregon State in December 2010. 

Nate Pryor and Nate Roberts each scored 13 points to lead Washington.