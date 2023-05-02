x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Huskies

Miller, No. 25 Colorado women beat Washington 65-43

Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Frida Formann hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 and No. 25 Colorado beat Washington 65-43 Sunday.

More Videos

BOULDER, Colo. — BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Frida Formann hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 and No. 25 Colorado beat Washington 65-43 Sunday.

Aaronette Vonleh converted a three-point play 15 seconds into the game and Colorado never trailed. Miller scored seven points in an 11-2 run that made it 16-4 late in the first quarter and the Huskies trailed by double figures for the final 29-plus minutes.

No. 25 Colorado (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) has won four games in a row and five of its last six.

Lauren Schwartz led Washington (13-11, 5-9) with nine points. The Huskies, who lost 92-69 at No. 7 Utah last time out to snap a three-game win streak that culminated with a 72-67 victory over No. 2 Stanford last Sunday, set a season-low for points in a game.

The Buffaloes out-rebounded Washington 50-29, including a 21-7 advantage on the offensive glass that led to Colorado outscoring the Huskies 16-7 in second-chance points.

Washington made 16 of 48 (33%) from the field, 1 of 4 from 3-point range and 10 of 17 (59%) from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Washington returns home to face Oregon State on Thursday

Colorado hits the road to play Thursday at Arizona State

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out