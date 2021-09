Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter, one play after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake punt and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10.

Michigan relied on a tandem of running backs, swarming defense and special teams to take and keep control of the game.

It's all Maize at The Big House.@UMichFootball goes up 24-3 on Washington. pic.twitter.com/4aXWhbpZsE — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 12, 2021