Langley ready to embrace challenge of rebuilding Washington

Tina Langley has already engineered one major program rebuild, turning Rice into a powerhouse in Conference USA.
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Rice head coach Tina Langley talks with her players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Houston. Washington hired Langley as its new women’s basketball coach Monday, April 5, 2021, giving one of the top coaches in Conference USA over the past six seasons her first shot at leading a Power Five program. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Tina Langley has already engineered one major program rebuild, turning Rice into a powerhouse in Conference USA.

Now she will get to see if she can pull it off in one of the toughest women's basketball conferences in the country after taking the head coaching job at Washington. 

Langley faces a significant task as she takes over the Huskies program at a time when the Pac-12 is at the peak of women's college hoops. 

The Huskies never finished higher than ninth in the conference standings during the tenure of coach Jody Wynn, whom Langley is replacing.