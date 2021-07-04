Langley ready to embrace challenge of rebuilding Washington

Tina Langley has already engineered one major program rebuild, turning Rice into a powerhouse in Conference USA.

SEATTLE (AP) — Tina Langley has already engineered one major program rebuild, turning Rice into a powerhouse in Conference USA.

Now she will get to see if she can pull it off in one of the toughest women's basketball conferences in the country after taking the head coaching job at Washington.

Langley faces a significant task as she takes over the Huskies program at a time when the Pac-12 is at the peak of women's college hoops.