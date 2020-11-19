Lakers pick UW's McDaniels for another team

The Lakers selected Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick, but the University of Washington product is slated to end up in Minnesota after a pair of trades.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers made a pick, but the NBA champions still essentially sat out draft night.

Jaden McDaniels is picked 28th overall by the Lakers, but he will head to Minnesota via a trade!



McDaniels averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season with the Dawgs.

The first of those trades will bring speedy German guard Dennis Schröder to the Lakers from Oklahoma City in exchange for the first-round pick and swingman Danny Green.