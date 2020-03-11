Lake stays mum on Washington's starting QB ahead of opener

Washington coach Jimmy Lake is not sharing any information about the Huskies' starting quarterback for Saturday's opener against California.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Jimmy Lake is not sharing any information about the Huskies' starting quarterback for Saturday's opener against California.

Lake says the decision will be known when the Huskies offense takes the field to face the Golden Bears.

Graduate transfer Kevin Thomson has appeared to be the favorite because of his experience.

But the Huskies say Jacob Sirmon, Ethan Garbers and Dylan Morris are all in the competition for the starting nod.