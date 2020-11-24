x
Krystkowiak, 8 Utah players test positive

Utah men’s basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak and eight Utes players have tested positive for COVID-19.
FILE - Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball against Utah game in Los Angeles, in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. Eight players in head coach Larry Krystkowiak’s nine-man rotation in the 2019-20 season are back on the roster. It has Utah feeling confident about taking a leap forward from last season’s 8th place finish in the Pac-12 after posting the program’s fewest wins in a season since 2013.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Krystkowiak announced the positive tests on his weekend radio show.

He said five players who tested positive were living in the same house and three were living in another.

This could affect the Huskies new opener.  Washington travels to Salt Lake City to face Utah on December 3.

RELATED: UW cancels Husky Classic basketball tournament

Utah’s women’s basketball team also announced it was pausing basketball activities due to a positive coronavirus case. It’s two opening games scheduled for this week, against Southern Utah and Utah Valley, were both canceled.

The men’s team is already on pause due to multiple positive tests, according to a CBS Sports report and announced Monday it will not play New Orleans on Friday after consulting with the medical staff.