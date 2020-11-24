Krystkowiak, 8 Utah players test positive

Utah men’s basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak and eight Utes players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Krystkowiak announced the positive tests on his weekend radio show.

He said five players who tested positive were living in the same house and three were living in another.

This could affect the Huskies new opener. Washington travels to Salt Lake City to face Utah on December 3.

Utah’s women’s basketball team also announced it was pausing basketball activities due to a positive coronavirus case. It’s two opening games scheduled for this week, against Southern Utah and Utah Valley, were both canceled.