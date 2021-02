Johnny Juzang scored 21 of his career-high 32 in the first half, and UCLA snapped a two-game losing streak holding off Washington 64-61.

SEATTLE (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 21 of his career-high 32 in the first half, and UCLA snapped a two-game losing streak holding off Washington 64-61.

Juzang was the entirety of UCLA's offense in the first half, and got just enough help from teammates over the final 20 minutes to hold off Washington's late rally.

UCLA had lost its previous two, and three of four after starting conference play 8-0.

Marcus Tsohonis led Washington with 22 points off the bench, all coming in the second half.