Jones has 2 TD runs, Stanford tops No. 23 Washington 31-26

SEATTLE (AP) — Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, Davis Mills threw a 3-yard TD pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half, and Stanford held off No. 23 Washington's second-half comeback for a 31-26 win.

A crazy week for Stanford that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California to continue their season ended with their first victory over the Huskies in Seattle since 2014.

Washington will still likely have a chance at the Pac-12 North title if it can win at Oregon next week.