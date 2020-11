Dylan Morris' debut as the starting quarterback for Washington wasn't flashy but it also wasn't littered with mistakes.

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris' debut as the starting quarterback for Washington wasn't flashy but it also wasn't littered with mistakes.

That may have been as important as anything the redshirt freshman did in his first college game, a season-opening win over Oregon State.

Coach Jimmy Lake says Morris has room for improvement, as does the rest of the team.