PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Dickerson tipped in a missed layup from Jaylen Nowell with 25 seconds remaining and Washington defeated rival Washington State 72-70 on Saturday night.

Dickerson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington (20-5, 11-1 Pac-12). Nowell added 20 points.

Marvin Cannon scored 25 points with eight rebounds for Washington State (10-15, 3-9). Robert Franks added 16 points.

Washington came out of the second half with a 7-0 run over 1:57 sparked by a jumper from Nowell. Dickerson added a layup and Hameir Wright knocked down a 3 completing the run and forcing the Cougars to call a time out.

Washington would go on a 13-3 run spanning five minutes after several layups from Dickerson and a 3-pointer from Dominic Green to tie the game at 54 with 9:57 remaining.

Franks knocked down a 3-pointer for WSU to take a 67-65 lead with 2:46 remaining.

Dickerson was fouled on the next possession making 1 of 2 free throws to cut the deficit to one. David Crisp then stole the ball, setting up the fast break and a 3-point play for Nowell that gave the Huskies the lead for good at 69-67.

The Huskies trailed most of the first half as WSU had all of the momentum in the early going.

Washington answered an 8-0 Cougar run at the 9:57 mark in the first half after Matisse Thybulle threw down two dunks underneath the rim and Nowell hit a 3-point jumper completing the 7-0 run for the Huskies over 1:53.

WSU fought back with a 10-0 run sealing momentum for the half. CJ Elleby started the run with a tough back door pass to Jeff Pollard for the layup and Pollard returned the favor on the next possession hitting Elleby for a fast-break layup and foul.

Elleby completed the 3-point play and Cannon was fouled on a 3-point attempt on the next possession knocking down all three free throws. Ahmed Ali finished the run with two made free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies handled business as expected, bouncing back after falling to Arizona State, their first Pac-12 loss of the season. The win against the Cougars comes at an important time since the Huskies are battling for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament.

Washington State: After beating both Arizona and Arizona State for the first road sweep since the 2008-09 season, the Cougars disappointed late at home against their rivals. The loss to Washington cements the Cougars second-to-last placement in the conference.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies will travel home to play Utah on Wednesday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Colorado on Wednesday.