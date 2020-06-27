x
Huskies make cuts to athletic budget

Washington is reducing its overall athletic department operating budget by 15% for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is reducing its overall athletic department operating budget by 15% for the 2020-21 fiscal year and all the school's head coaches have agreed to minimum 5% pay reductions. 

Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced the moves, which will save the school around $13 million. 

The school will reduce in staffing budgets by 10 percent, including a reduction in salaries from 3-5 percent and 2-4 week furloughs.

Plus, the athletic department will allow current vacant positions to remain open until June 30, 2021.

In addition, Cohen, football coach Jimmy Lake, and basketball coach Mike Hopkins have agreed to a 5 percent reduction in salary and waived all incentives for the upcoming school year.

She reiterated that the school intends to continue offering all 22 of its athletic programs. 