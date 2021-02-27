Huskies lose a close one to Arizona, 75-74

James Akinjo scored a career-high 26 points, dishes a kick-out to Azuolas Tubelis who converted a baseline jumper for a 75-74 victory over Washington.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo scored a career-high 26 points with seven assists, his final one a kick-out to Azuolas Tubelis who converted a baseline jumper for a 75-74 victory over Washington.

Washington's Quade Green was called for a charge, and after a timeout by Arizona with 15 seconds left, Akinjo headed into the paint before dishing the ball to Tubelis, who with one foot on the 3-point arc hit the game-winner with 5.2 seconds remaining.

Green's hurried 3-point try at the buzzer was short.