Huskies jump to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

Dylan Morris threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, Washington got rushing touchdowns from three different running backs, and the Huskies routed Arizona 44-27.

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, Washington got rushing touchdowns from three different running backs, and the Huskies routed Arizona 44-27.

Washington was thoroughly dominant, jumping to a 24-0 halftime lead and led 37-0 before Arizona finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

Morris finished 15-of-25 passing and his numbers would have been significantly higher if not for a handful of dropped passes.