Huskies jump to huge lead, rolls past Arizona 44-27

Washington quarterback Dylan Morris turns back from the line of scrimmage during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, Washington got rushing touchdowns from three different running backs, and the Huskies routed Arizona 44-27.

Washington was thoroughly dominant, jumping to a 24-0 halftime lead and led 37-0 before Arizona finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter. 

Morris finished 15-of-25 passing and his numbers would have been significantly higher if not for a handful of dropped passes. 

Arizona lost its ninth straight game dating to last season, a streak that started with a home loss to Washington.