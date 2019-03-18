The wait is over. The Huskies have returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years. UW earns the ninth seed in the Midwest Region.

Washington will face the eighth seed, Utah State, this Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Tip-off is set for 3:50pm PT.

Both teams have history against each other. Washington is 3-5 all-time against Utah State.

They last played in the first round of the 2006 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies won by 14 points. UW made it to the Sweet 16, before losing to UConn.

If Washington wins on Friday, they would face the winner of North Carolina and Iona in the next round. UNC is the #1 seed in the Midwest Region.