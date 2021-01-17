x
First-place UCLA beats Washington 81-76 for 6th straight win

Jules Bernard had 20 points and nine rebounds, and first-place UCLA survived a scare from last-place Washington to win 81-76 for its sixth straight victory.
Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) and center Riley Sorn (52) break up a shot by UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Bruins, who are 11-2 overall and 7-0 in the Pac-12, extended their home winning streak to 15 games. 

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 15 points, and Cody Riley had 14 points and eight rebounds. 

Washington fell to 1-11 and 0-7 in league play. 

The Huskies were led by Quade Green with 25 points. Hameir Wright added a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds.