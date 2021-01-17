First-place UCLA beats Washington 81-76 for 6th straight win

Jules Bernard had 20 points and nine rebounds, and first-place UCLA survived a scare from last-place Washington to win 81-76 for its sixth straight victory.

The Bruins, who are 11-2 overall and 7-0 in the Pac-12, extended their home winning streak to 15 games.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 15 points, and Cody Riley had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Washington fell to 1-11 and 0-7 in league play.