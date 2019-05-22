Big recruiting news for the Huskies. Federal Way forward Jaden McDaniels announces on Twitter that he's committed to play hoops for the Huskies.

McDaniels had been putting of his commitment to see who's stay in college and who's leaving for the NBA. His brother, Jalen, declared for the NBA Draft, bypassing his senior year at San Diego State. Jalen could still return to SDSU, if he decides to pull out of the draft.

Jaden also wanted to make sure the coach he committed to stayed in place.

McDaniels is a McDonald's All-American who averaged 23 points and ten rebounds in his senior season.

He joins fellow "top ten" recruit Isaiah Stewart at Washington. Both were teammates, and at times, roommates with USA Basketball. Both are also considered "top ten" picks for the 2020 draft, if they decide to declare. Jaden has been predicted to go number one, overall, by one mock draft in 2020.

Editor's note: Here's some video of McDaniels and Federal Way against Gonzaga Prep in the State Tournament.