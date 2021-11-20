Cashmere's Van Lith helps No. 10 Louisville past Washington 61-53

Former Cashmere high school star Hailey Van Lith helped No. 10 Louisville beat Washington 61-53 on Saturday. Van Lith scored 11 points in the game.

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Cashmere high school star Hailey Van Lith helped No. 10 Louisville beat Washington 61-53 on Saturday. Van Lith scored 11 points in the game, despite hitting on four of her 17 shots.

Kianna Smith and Liz Dixon each scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals.

The Cardinals (3-1) led by as much as 16 late in the third quarter, but had to hold off a late charge by the Huskies to win their third straight.

Trinity Oliver hit a 3-pointer for UW with 3:07 left in the game to pull within 3. But that's as close as the Huskies could get to the Cardinals.