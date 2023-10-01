Carlsen, Worster help Utah beat Washington 86-61

Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed in its 86-61 win over UW.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed Saturday night in its 86-61 win over Washington.

Carlson had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Worster had 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Marco Anthony won the battle with Worster for a rebound — without a Washington player in the vicinity — with about a minute left, drawing boos from the crowd.

Anthony scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds — his fourth double-double of the season — and Gabe Madsen scored 17 points for Utah (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12).

Madsen scored in the lane and Carlson put back his own miss to make it 4-0. Wilguens Exacte Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 11:36 left that sparked a 15-0 run. Madsen scored eight straight points to culminate the run, making a pair of 3-pointers 26 seconds apart, to give the Runnin' Utes a 32-13 lead less than three minutes later.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (12-9, 4-6) with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Cole Bajema scored 13 points, sinking three 3-pointers, and Noah Williams added 10 points.

Utah made 35 of 58 (51.5%) from the field, hit 7 of 15 (46.7%) from 3-point range and out-rebounded the Huskies 48-30. The Utes scored 48 points in the paint and outscored Washington 18-8 in points off turnovers, of which each team committed 11.

