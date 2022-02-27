Campbell leads No. 12 UCLA against Washington after 20-point performance

The Huskies have gone 10-5 at home. Washington is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCLA Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-14, 9-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA takes on the Washington Huskies after Tyger Campbell scored 20 points in UCLA's 94-55 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bruins have gone 13-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 18-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 76-50 on Feb. 20. Jaylen Clark scored 25 points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Terrell Brown is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Johnny Juzang is averaging 17 points for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.