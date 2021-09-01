x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Huskies

Cal grabs 1st Pac-12 win beating Washington 84-78

Andre Kelly scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and California beat Washington 84-78 for its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season.
Credit: AP
California guard Ryan Betley (00) blocks Washington guard Quade Green (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. California won 84-78. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and California beat Washington 84-78 for its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season.

Ryan Betley scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Makale Foreman had 14 points for Cal. The Bears shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) though missed seven of 18 foul shots. 

The Golden Bears made 11 of their 26 3-point shot attempts. Erik Stevenson scored 27 points for Washington; two away from tying his career high. 

Jamal Bey scored 18 points and Quade Green 16. 

Joel Brown's 3-pointer with 1:55 left broke a 75-all tie. He added a layup 25 seconds later and Cal managed to escape.