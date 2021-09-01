Cal grabs 1st Pac-12 win beating Washington 84-78

Andre Kelly scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and California beat Washington 84-78 for its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season.

Ryan Betley scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Makale Foreman had 14 points for Cal. The Bears shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) though missed seven of 18 foul shots.

The Golden Bears made 11 of their 26 3-point shot attempts. Erik Stevenson scored 27 points for Washington; two away from tying his career high.

Jamal Bey scored 18 points and Quade Green 16.