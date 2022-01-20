x
Huskies

Brown scores 27, Washington defeats Oregon State 82-72

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 27 points and Washington turned back Oregon State 82-72 despite being without head coach Mike Hopkins.
Credit: AP
Washington's Terrell Brown Jr. (23) shoots over Oregon State's Dashawn Davis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 27 points and Washington turned back Oregon State 82-72 despite being without head coach Mike Hopkins.

With Hopkins in COVID-19 protocol, assistant Will Conroy stepped in as head coach. 

There were 14 lead changes in a first half that finished with the Beavers up 38-36. 

Washington continued the sharp play after the break, shooting 58% despite going 3 of 11 from 3-point range and made only three turnovers. 

Meanwhile the Beavers missed all nine of their 3-pointers — finishing 3 of 19 — and shot 39%. 

Dashawn Davis scored 17 points, 15 in the second half, to lead Oregon State.

