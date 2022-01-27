Brown scores 26 as Washington holds off Colorado 60-58

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 26 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado.

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 26 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado.

Washington won for the fourth time in five games, taking control with a 19-3 run that spanned more than eight minutes of the second half only to watch the Buffaloes rally in the closing minutes.

Washington led by 15 with 9:52 remaining, but had to nervously watch Jabari Walker's jumper in the close seconds hit off the front rim that would have forced overtime.