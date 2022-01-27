x
Huskies

Brown scores 26 as Washington holds off Colorado 60-58

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 26 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado.
Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr., right, drives past Colorado guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 26 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado.

Washington won for the fourth time in five games, taking control with a 19-3 run that spanned more than eight minutes of the second half only to watch the Buffaloes rally in the closing minutes. 

Washington led by 15 with 9:52 remaining, but had to nervously watch Jabari Walker's jumper in the close seconds hit off the front rim that would have forced overtime. 

Walker led Colorado with 14 points.

