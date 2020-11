The Portland Trail Blazers selected Isaiah Stewart out of Washington with the 16th pick in the NBA draft. But he's heading to Detroit.

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Isaiah Stewart out of Washington with the 16th pick in the NBA draft.

But the 6-foot-9, 250-pound Stewart wasn't expected to be heading to Portland.

The Trail Blazers reportedly traded the pick to Houston along with forward Trevor Ariza on Monday for veteran Robert Covington.

The Rockets will reportedly trade Stewart to the Pistons.

In Isaiah Stewart, the Detroit Pistons may found the next Ben Walllace. pic.twitter.com/0PS0Gjg9wx — Percy Allen (@percyallen) November 19, 2020