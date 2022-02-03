x
Huskies

Bey, Davis combine for 9 3s, Washington beats Cal 84-63

Jamal Bey scored a season-high 20 points, Daejon Davis hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Washington beat California 84-63.
Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) scores around California guard Jordan Sheperd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a season-high 20 points, Daejon Davis hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Washington beat California 84-63.

Bey tied his career high with four 3-pointers and Davis shot 7 of 10 from the field. 

Terrell Brown Jr. added 19 points and eight assists and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 11 points and three blocks for Washington (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12). 

Grant Anticevich made a jumper to open the scoring but Matthews scored seven consecutive points before Davis hit a 3-pointer to make it 10-2 about three minutes into the game and the Huskies led for more than 38 minutes. 

Jalen Celestine led the Golden Bears. who have lost nine in a row, with eight points.

