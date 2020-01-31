Jemarl Baker Jr. made his fourth 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining to give Arizona the lead, and the Wildcats held off Washington for a 75-72 win.

Arizona closed the game on a 11-3 run. The Wildcats held the Huskies to just one field goal over the final 6 ½ minutes.

Baker had nine of the 11 points during the run and finished with a game-high 17 points off the bench for the Wildcats.

Nico Mannion added 16 points and Stone Gettings had 13.

RaeQuan Battle led Washington with 14 points off the bench. Four Huskies hit double figures, including Battle, Nahziah Carter, Hameir Wright, and Jaden McDaniels.