Bajema, Meah score 16, Washington defeats Colorado 73-63

SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Bajema and Braxton Meah scored 16 points each and Washington held off Colorado 73-63 on Sunday.

Keion Brooks added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) and Jamal Bey had 12 points and five steals.

A three-point play by PJ Fuller and a 3-pointer from Cole Bajema helped the Huskies build a 62-56 lead with a little less than two minutes remaining. Javon Ruffin hit a 3-pointer for Colorado, then the Huskies got a layup from Brooks and a dunk and free throw from Meah for a 67-59 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Colorado scored the next four points but a dunk by Fuller with 22 seconds left helped the Huskies seal it.

J'Vonne Hadley led Colorado with 15 points. KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva scored 13 each for the Buffaloes (4-5, 0-2).