Back in the rankings, No. 18 Washington hosts Stanford

Washington was welcomed back to The AP Top 25 after toppling Michigan State 39-28 last week, a game that wasn't as close as the final score.

No. 18 Washington (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (1-1, 0-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Line: Washington by 14, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied 44-44-4.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Washington was welcomed back to The AP Top 25 after toppling Michigan State 39-28 last week, a game that wasn't as close as the final score. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for nearly 400 yards and his 10 touchdown passes in three games is second in the country. Stanford has the benefit of have an extra week to prepare following its Week 2 loss at home to Southern California and for the second straight season will face Washington following its bye.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford's run game vs. Washington's defensive front. The Cardinal will be without top running back E.J. Smith due to an undisclosed injury. The running duties will fall to Casey Filkins and Caleb Robinson, but the task won't be easy. Washington's run defense was superb last week against Michigan State, holding the Spartans' running back duo of Jalen Burger and Jerek Broussard to a combined 30 yards rushing on 17 carries.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford: QB Tanner McKee. With Smith out, the Cardinal need a big game from McKee and a better performance than last against Washington when he threw a pair of interceptions. McKee threw two picks and completed just 57% of his passes in the loss to USC.

Washington: WR Ja'Lynn Polk has been talked about as a possible breakout player for quite a while. It finally happened last week against the Spartans when he had six catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He's part of a trio of standout wide receivers for the Huskies that includes Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze.

FACTS & FIGURES