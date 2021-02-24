x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Huskies

Arizona St. demolishes Washington behind Martin 97-64

Remy Martin scored 26 points and Kimani Lawrence scored 22 and Arizona State walloped Washington 97-64.
Credit: AP
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 26 points and Kimani Lawrence scored 22 and Arizona State walloped Washington 97-64.

Lawrence finished 9-for-11 shooting, but it was Martin's late first-half outburst that helped seal the Huskies' fate. 

Hameir Wright threw down a dunk for Washington and reduced the Huskies' deficit to 30-25 with 6:13 before intermission. 

That led to an Arizona State eruption in which the Sun Devils outscored Washington 19-4 for a 20-point halftime lead. 

Martin scored nine straight to start the outburst and 13 of the 19. 

Marcus Tsohonis scored 16 points for Washington.  Jamal Bey added 12 points.