Arizona St. demolishes Washington behind Martin 97-64

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 26 points and Kimani Lawrence scored 22 and Arizona State walloped Washington 97-64.

Lawrence finished 9-for-11 shooting, but it was Martin's late first-half outburst that helped seal the Huskies' fate.

Hameir Wright threw down a dunk for Washington and reduced the Huskies' deficit to 30-25 with 6:13 before intermission.

That led to an Arizona State eruption in which the Sun Devils outscored Washington 19-4 for a 20-point halftime lead.

Martin scored nine straight to start the outburst and 13 of the 19.