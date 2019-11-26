SEATTLE —

How to attend

UW takes on WSU at Husky Stadium on Friday at 1 p.m. Tickets are still available for the game and can be purchased on gohuskies.evenue.net.

Weather report

If you're headed to the game, bundle up. The sunshine will be out, but it will be cold. It is expected to be about 36-39 degrees during game time. Winds will be light, about 5-10 mph.

High temperatures will only get up to near 40 degrees on Friday before dipping back into the upper 20s that night.

Traffic impacts

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to Seattle’s University District for the big game. If you’re hitting the road, transportation officials recommend leaving extra time to travel if you’re leaving Thursday night or Friday morning.

Drivers coming from eastern Washington should also plan for possible winter weather on the passes.

The State Route 520 Bridge and State Route 99 tunnel will have weekend toll rates on Thanksgiving but will be back to normal rates on Friday for the game.

If you can, take public transportation, such as the bus or light rail, to avoid parking near the stadium.

What to expect on the field

Both UW and WSU are coming in with the same record – 6-5 (3-5 Pac 12).

The Cougars are looking to snap a six-game losing streak in which they haven’t scored more than 17 points in any of the contests.

The Huskies have one of the best defenses in the Pac 12, allowing the third-fewest yards per game, third-fewest points per game and the second-fewest passing yards per game in the conference.

However, WSU could look to be disruptive on defense: UW is the worst in the conference on converting to third down.

Apple Cup history

Historically, UW holds the upper hand over WSU, recording a 70-31-6 record. The Huskies are also riding on a six-year winning streak, having not lost an Apple Cup since 2012. The Huskies under Chris Petersen are 5-0 when facing the Cougars under Mike Leach.

Last year, UW won it 28-15.

Although UW recorded 70 wins over the Cougars, not all of them were Apple Cups; before 1961 the teams played for the Governor’s Trophy.

“I think the fans are truly in this, and a lot of bagging rights go on for a long time,” said UW Head Coach Chris Petersen said.