Max Borghi announces he will return to WSU for senior season

The running back was out the majority of his junior season with an injury.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU fans breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday night when star running back Max Borghi announced that he would be returning to the team for the 2021 season.

"2021 the year of 21! Excited to run it back with my boys!!! Lets do something special. GO COUGS!!!" Max said on Twitter. Borghi wears #21.

Borghi was held out the majority of his junior season due to an injury. He only played in WSU's final game of the season against Utah. He did score a touchdown in that game on 95 yards rushing. Due to missing the majority of his junior season, Borghi was expected to return, but he is also still expected to be an NFL player in the near future.

Prior to the beginning of the season, Borghi was named to the all Pac-12 preseason first team. He was one of two running backs in the conference named to the squad.

