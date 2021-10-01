Max Borghi announces he will return to WSU for senior season

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU fans breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday night when star running back Max Borghi announced that he would be returning to the team for the 2021 season.
"2021 the year of 21! Excited to run it back with my boys!!! Lets do something special. GO COUGS!!!" Max said on Twitter. Borghi wears #21.
Borghi was held out the majority of his junior season due to an injury. He only played in WSU's final game of the season against Utah. He did score a touchdown in that game on 95 yards rushing. Due to missing the majority of his junior season, Borghi was expected to return, but he is also still expected to be an NFL player in the near future.
Prior to the beginning of the season, Borghi was named to the all Pac-12 preseason first team. He was one of two running backs in the conference named to the squad.
Borghi made an instant impact at WSU as a freshman and became the team's starting running back as a sophomore. That year he rushed for 817 yards on 127 carries and had 597 yards on 56 catches. He had 16 touchdowns overall and became the first player in WSU history to have 10+ touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. He also was the only Power-5 player to have 800+ rushing yards, 55+ receiving yards, and 16 total touchdowns in 2019. He was named a all Pac-12 honorable mention that year for his efforts.