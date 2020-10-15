NCAA will vote in January to change NIL, transfer rules

An NCAA proposal to permit college athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorships deals will go up for vote in January.

But that will not be the last word on how name, image and likeness compensation will work.

Federal lawmakers are still expected to weigh in.

The Division I Council also approved a proposal that would permit all NCAA athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out a season of competition.

Currently, football, basketball, baseball and hockey players must sit out a year after they transfer as an undergraduate.

Athletes in other sports have already had access to a one-time exception.