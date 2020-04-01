Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers for making contact with an official.

The former Husky and Curtis high school star was tied up along the sideline by Portland's Carmelo Anthony at 10:32 of the first quarter.

As he broke away from Anthony he made contact with referee Marat Kogut. Anthony was given a technical foul and ejected.

According to Elias Sports, Greg Ostertag was last player ejected in the first two minutes of a game, back in 2002.

The call was reviewed and upheld.