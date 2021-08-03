Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150

Even in the strangest NBA All-Star Game of them all, LeBron James was still the perfect captain.

Team LeBron showed off its high-flying and long-range skills during a dominating run to close out the first half.

That set up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league's 70th midseason showcase.

This one sure was different than the previous 69 All-Star contests.

In the midst of a pandemic, the NBA staged the game in a mostly empty arena in downtown Atlanta.

But the result was familiar.

James is now 4-0 as a captain, blowing away Kevin Durant's squad.