Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150

Even in the strangest NBA All-Star Game of them all, LeBron James was still the perfect captain.
Team LeBron showed off its high-flying and long-range skills during a dominating run to close out the first half. 

That set up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league's 70th midseason showcase. 

This one sure was different than the previous 69 All-Star contests. 

In the midst of a pandemic, the NBA staged the game in a mostly empty arena in downtown Atlanta. 

But the result was familiar. 

James is now 4-0 as a captain, blowing away Kevin Durant's squad.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the inaugural winner of the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP.   The Bucks forward scored 35 points on 16-16 shooting from the field.