Silver says NBA may have weathered pandemic well financially

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA may emerge from the pandemic on better financial footing than it first anticipated, though Commissioner Adam Silver is warning that it's too early to declare things fully back to normal.

Silver, at his annual pre-NBA Finals news conference, says he believes the league weathered the pandemic and all that came with it — including much less revenue from the lack of fans in arenas for much of the last 15 months — relatively well, noting that even he was surprised to see many teams were able to have full buildings during the playoffs.