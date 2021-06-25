Blazers welcome new head coach Chauncey Billups in tweet

The Portland Trail Blazers hired Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, the team announced in a tweet.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, the team announced Sunday. Billups is the 15th head coach to lead the team.



ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted earlier in the week that the Blazers are progressing in contract talks with Billups.

Billups, 44, is assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers in his first year as an NBA coach. The Clippers are currently in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

“Chauncey is a proven leader with an elite basketball IQ that has won everywhere he has been,” said Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations. “He is prepared for the challenge of developing the Championship habits and strategic approach we need to achieve the expectations and goals for our franchise.”

We have named Chauncey Billups as our head coach.

Welcome to Portland, @1MrBigShot!

Before that, Billups played 17 seasons in the NBA, including eight seasons for the Detroit Pistons and five seasons for the Denver Nuggets. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2004 after helping the Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Athletic reported that Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard likes Billups for the head coach position. In addition, NBA reporter Sean Highkin said Billups has a history with the Blazers' general manager Neil Olshey.

"I'm very excited and humbled to be the next coach of the Trail Blazers," said Billups. "Portland is a special place and a unique franchise. As a player, I always loved playing here because the passion and knowledge of the fans brought out the very best in me as a competitor. Now, I'm looking forward to being on the other side of that energy and engaging with the Portland community on a whole other level.”

As a part of head coach Tyronn Lue’s staff, Billups helped coach the Clippers to a regular season record of 47-25 (.653) and a playoff run that currently has the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

"I want to thank Jody Allen, Bert Kolde and Neil Olshey for their trust and for giving me this incredible opportunity,” said Billups. “And, most importantly, I want to say to the fans that I know what this team means to you, and I promise to pour every ounce into continuing to make you proud of what the Trail Blazers stand for."

The Blazers parted ways with former head coach Terry Stotts earlier this month their fourth first-round playoffs exit in the past five seasons.

In his nine seasons with the Blazers, Stotts became the second-winningest coach in franchise history, leading the team to eight consecutive playoffs appearances.