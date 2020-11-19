Raptors draft San Diego State G Malachi Flynn 29th overall

The Toronto Raptors selected 6-foot-1 San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn 29th overall in the NBA draft.

The Raptors face some uncertainty at point guard. Toronto hopes to re-sign free agent Fred VanVleet, while six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, now 34, has one year remaining on his contract.

The former Bellarmine Prep star began his college career with two seasons at Washington State before playing his junior season with the Aztecs.