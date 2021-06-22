x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Nba

Pistons win lottery, receive No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft

The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise's worst record in nearly 30 years.
Credit: AP
Prospects for the 2021 NBA Draft participate in the Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise's worst record in nearly 30 years.

It paid off. 

The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with that selection. 

If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970. 

Houston will pick second, Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth.

Related Articles