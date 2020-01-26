Kobe Bryant was one of five to die in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, according to TMZ.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, was also one of the five to pass away in the crash, according to TMZ. His wife, Vanessa, was not in the crash. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, another player and parent at the time of the crash.

Kobe Bryant was 41.

Selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft, Bryant spent the entirety of his 20-year NBA career as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. In that span, the 18-time All-Star averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, winning five NBA Finals championships in the process. He was also named All-NBA First Team 11 times and the NBA's MVP for the 2007-08 season.

On Sunday, current Lakers star LeBron James passed Bryant as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Bryant's final tweet as a post congratulating James on the accomplishment.

More on this story as it develops.

