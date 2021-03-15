Klay Thompson finding new ways to move through another rehab

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson is finding new ways to endure yet another long rehab.
The Golden State star has taken up swimming in chilly San Francisco Bay to mix things up as he endures yet another year-long rehab for his right Achilles tendon immediately after working back from a torn ACL in his left knee.
Truly a Splash Brother now.
He has ditched the walking boot and is driving again.
He can lift weights and ride the stationary bike.
And for his cerebral side, the guard is finding some non-physical activities to become more well-rounded during the grind of this recovery process.