James ejected after bloodying former Husky Stewart's face

LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter after drawing blood by hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face.

DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart’s face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night.

James’s left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with the former Husky above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage.

Detroit’s center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar.

Stewart was also ejected from the game early in the third quarter.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it.

Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 22, 2021

LeBron's ejection left Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to rally the Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Pistons.

Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and two big blocked shots late on Pistons 20-year-old rookie Cade Cunningham.

Westbrook contributed 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.