Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan for him to accept the job full time after leading the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says the agreement was reached Monday.

The 56-year-old Sonics legend was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record.

The young Hawks then went 27-11 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.