x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nba

Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan for him to accept the job full time.
Credit: AP
FILE - Atlanta Hawks associate head coach Nate McMillan calls to his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, in this Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, file photo. Newly named Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan will have his debut in Tuesday night's, March 2, 2021, game at Miami. His opportunity to return to a head coach position comes with mixed feelings following Monday's firing of his friend, Lloyd Pierce. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan for him to accept the job full time after leading the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says the agreement was reached Monday. 

The 56-year-old Sonics legend was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. 

The young Hawks then went 27-11 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

They beat the New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the conference final.