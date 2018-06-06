7:30 p.m.-CAVALIERS LOOK TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF HOME CROWD

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have played far better at home than on the road during the 2018 NBA Playoffs, and they aim to keep that trend going against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of The Finals tonight at Quicken Loans Arena.

With an 8-1 record at “The Q” this postseason, the Cavaliers are looking to take advantage of the home court and get back into the best-of-seven series after losing Games 1 and 2 to the Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

“It's tremendously important for us,” shooting guard JR Smith said of playing well at The Q. “We run more, we move the ball a lot better at home. Communication on defense is better, so it's going to be very important.

“We just play well here. We feed off the energy of our crowd. We take pride in defending our home court. I mean, it's just like any other team, really. Everybody pretty much plays pretty well at home if you get this far in the playoffs. You've just got to make sure you come out and take care of business.”

Knowing what the crowds have been like in Cleveland throughout the first three rounds of the postseason, the Cavaliers are expecting the majority of the 20,562 fans that pack into Quicken Loans Arena to be loud and supportive in Game 3.

“The atmosphere's going to be crazy,” power forward Jeff Green said. “Our fans give us another boost of energy that we're going to need, and I think it's going to be fun. It's going to be fun.”

Point guard George Hill added, “You're more comfortable at home. Everyone knows that, so we feed off our crowd. We feed off all 20,000 of them. We know that they're going to be loud and give us that extra push to make shots down the stretch, that extra push when you're tired to keep pushing.”

Although the Cavaliers will be appreciative of the support from the home fans, they know communication and physicality will be key to their success in Game 3, just as it has been during their previous eight victories at The Q this postseason.

“More than anything we talked about communication, but physicality is huge for us,” power forward Kevin Love said. “That starts the first play of the game. We have to come out and do that early. If we do that, we're going to be better off.”

And while the Cavaliers understand the home crowd will give them a boost in energy, they know there has to be a reason for the fans to cheer and it starts with them doing “Whatever It Takes” right from the outset of Game 3.

“When we get back on the floor, we've got to come out swinging,” Smith said. “We've got a great core of guys that have like-minded mindsets, so that benefits us tremendously. We still have guys who haven't played in the series that can come off the bench and help us.”

Center Tristan Thompson added, “Everyone knows that we weren't able to get one on the road, so we know how important it is to get Game 3. This is the most important game of the series. We've got to go out there, leave it all out there and put ourselves in position to win.”

6:18 p.m.-CAVS LOOK FOR FIRST WIN IN 2018 NBA FINALS

CLEVELAND -- For the third consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to Quicken Loans Arena at an 0-2 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Despite double-digit scoring performances from four of their five starters, including 29 from small forward LeBron James and 22 from power forward Kevin Love, the Cavaliers were overmatched in the second half and suffered a 122-103 loss to Golden State at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Sunday night.

The Cavaliers will look to get their first win in the 2018 NBA Finals with Game 3 in Cleveland tonight.

“We understand,” Cavaliers point guard George Hill said. “I don't think anything needs to be talked about. We all feel that we can still win this series, and we all feel that we can play a lot better. All the guys are focused and ready to go for Game 3.”

In addition to understanding the magnitude of the moment, the Cavaliers know they have to give James more support if they hope to take the first step toward evening the best-of-seven series.

“He's doing great,” Hill said. “He's been leading us all season long, been playing very well, been a catalyst. He's done a great job at putting us on his back and leading us.

“So we've got to feed off of that. We've got to continue to try to knock down shots for him and make easy opportunities so we can give him a rest. I think he's playing a lot of minutes and got the ball in his hands a lot. We need to take the ball a little bit and let him sit down in the corner and catch a break.”

To veterans Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love, two of just four Cavaliers with the team for all four of their NBA Finals appearances since James’ return from Miami in the summer of 2014, the way back into the series is with communication and physicality.

“Definitely starts with the bigs, with myself and Kev, we've got to take on the challenge,” Thompson said. “If I'm doing a lot of slipping, JaVale McGee got a lot of his dunks and Shaun Livingston. They almost kind of scored the same way throughout the game. Both going perfect from the field, we've got to be able to limit those easy buckets for them because those are huge plays for the role players.”

Love added, “I think more than anything we talked about communication, but physicality is huge for us. That starts the first play of the game. We have to come out and do that early. If we do that, we're going to be better off. There are so many times where we kind of wait to let ourselves get into the game, or even if we have a great half of basketball, in that third quarter, we let up. That's really been our Achilles' heel and always been our Achilles' heel.

“To continue to have that physicality throughout the game, doing it here early, we're going to have a great opportunity to do it on our home floor.”

