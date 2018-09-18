NEW YORK CITY -- Cleveland Cavaliers' power forward Kevin Love visited the 'Today' show Tuesday morning, where he announced the launch of his new initiative, the Kevin Love Fund.

Love said the initiative's goal is to promote emotional and physical well-being, a cause he's taken personally since penning an essay on his own mental health for The Players' Tribune in March.

"Today, I'm starting the Kevin Love Fund, which is going to empower people to really work on their physical, but also mental well-being, because we know that is so huge," Love told 'Today.'

“We’re beating down the stigma as much as we can.”-@kevinlove dropped by to tell us about his new initiative to help people improve their physical and emotional well-being, the Kevin Love Fund pic.twitter.com/NRSH2CIccZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 18, 2018

Love, who recently turned 30, said the initiative will partner with two main brands, Bring Change to Mind and the Just Keep Livin Foundation. He also said he's working with Headspace, an app for meditation.

Love is also working with his alma mater, the University of California, Los Angeles, to implement his initiative. His hope, he said, is to expand its partnership with retail brands.

"We're hoping this brings legs with Nike and a brand partner like Banana Republic as well to keep this moving forward," Love said.

Love has received praise for his "Everyone Is Going Through Something" essay, in which he admitted to struggling with mental health and depression. Love detailed a panic attack he suffered last November, which forced him from a game and led him to seek professional help.

"I was hoping to inspire just that one kid. It didn't matter really the demographic, either. It's just knowing it [depression] doesn't discriminate," Love said.

Love said he now receives constant attention for his mental health advocacy. Last month, he sat down with Carson Daly, who said Love's decision to be transparent about his mental health inspired him to do the same.

"It's really a special time," Love said. "We're beating down the stigma as much as we can."

Love's new line for Banana Republic debuts Tueday.

