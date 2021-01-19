Cavaliers moving on from former Rainier Beach star

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers are moving on from troubled and talented forward Kevin Porter Jr.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers are moving on from troubled and talented forward Kevin Porter Jr.

The Cavs will either trade or release the former Rainier Beach star, who has not played for them this season.

A first-round draft pick in 2019, Porter rejoined the team only last week after being away to attend to personal issues.